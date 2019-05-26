HAWAII (CBSLA) — A yoga instructor who was missing in the forest in Hawaii for two weeks has finally been rescued, and is recounting her ordeal.

“It came down to life and death and I had to choose,” said Amanda Eller, from her hospital room. “And I chose life.”

The 35-year-old Eller went missing back on May 8 as she began a hike on a trail in Maui. Her cellphone and belongings were found in her car.

Eller was helped by rescuers who airlifted her out of the forest and to a hospital.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the community and all the support,” said Julia Eller, Amanda’s mother. “It’s … it’s just a miracle. Our daughter has come home to us and in a wonderful condition.”

Eller did fracture her foot or lower leg and has some severe sunburns.

“She was able to eat the appropriate things and stay well hydrated,” said Dr. Zora Bulatovic of the Maui Health System, her doctor.

Doctors have not yet given a timeline to Eller as to when she can go home. They believe she will make a full recovery.

“I felt in my heart that my daughter was alive. And that I could not give up hope. Here’s where we are,” Eller’s mother added.