RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A dust advisory was put into effect Sunday in parts of Riverside county.
The advisory is expected to last through Monday morning.
Air quality officials said strong winds were expected to blow through the area and kick up dust and small particle debris creating unhealthy conditions.
People are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. People with respiratory or heart conditions should also remain indoors, according to health experts. Children and the elderly as well as those with compromised immune systems are also told to take precautions.
Mostly effected are eastern parts of the county including the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Banning, Cathedral City and Indio.
The winds were expected to lessen by Monday morning.