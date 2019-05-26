DOCKWEILER BEACH STATE PARK (CBSLA) — Rain fell on campers at Dockweiler Beach State Park Sunday but no one let a little wet sand damper their holiday fun.

This evening rain fell along the coast and CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen said rain or shine, no one was in the mood to whine.

The Sanchez family from Whittier was particularly upbeat. One look at their set-up and you can tell they knew rain was in the forecast.

“We’re going to weather it out. And tomorrow should be a nice day for Memorial Day weekend and it should be good. We’re just dealing with this one day of rain,” said Steve Sanchez.

The grand kids are riding things out by watching movies in the RV.

And from the air, we saw empty miles and miles of sand from Dockweiler down to Manhattan Beach as the rain came down.

But that didn’t stop Maia Evans, 6, from having fun with her friends.

Her dad got here early — to stake his claim to a fire pit. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 6 a.m.

“My daughter came up to me and said ‘It’s the best day ever’ so it was worth it,” said Ben Evans of Mid-City.

“Because it’s my birthday,” said Maia.

Back at the Sanchez camp, smoked ribs and sausages were on the menu for dinner.

But 6-year-old Bella has other priorities.

“I like coming here with my family because I can play in the sand with them,” she said.

“Every year my grand kids look forward to coming. So because of the kids we stick it out. And rain wasn’t going to chase us away,” says Steve.