RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A family of three was hurt — the mom critically — when a log ride allegedly malfunctioned at Castle Park in Riverside Sunday.

Officials said a mother, father and daughter were all transported to a nearby hospital. The father and daughter’s injuries were called minor.

“We responded to a call that said an individual was trapped on the log ride underneath one of the cars,” said Capt. Brian Guzzetta with the Riverside City Fire Department.

“When we arrived on scene,” Guzzetta said, “We noticed that one of the rides had malfunctioned.”

The apparent malfunction caused one of the cars to come down a ramp at an “incredible rate of speed” throwing an individual. The height from which the mother was apparently thrown from the ride was not clear.

The log came to a stop where the water was not deep.

“We had three patients, two adults and one minor. We were able to treat them and get them to a trauma facility.” Guzzetta said.

CBS2’s Chris Holmstrom asked Guzzetta if the mother was responsive.

“She was responsive,” he said, “we were able to get the entire family over to the trauma center and keep the family together. And the injuries appeared critical but they were doing well when they left the incident.”

It was unclear what might have caused the accident but CBS2’s Sara Donchey noted a lack of water on the ramp. Guzzetta said “a pump failure” might have played a contributing factor in the accident.

The park remained opened. But the log ride was, of course, closed pending further investigation.

The city and the park are both investigating the accident, Guzzetta said.