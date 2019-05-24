Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A woman was found dead in a Santa Ana apartment Friday morning, the victim of an apparent homicide, authorities report.
The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered by her family at an apartment at 1021 South Standard Avenue at about 7 a.m., according to Santa Ana police.
The victim’s name and cause of death were not immediately released. Police said her death appeared to be a homicide, but did not immediately disclose a motive or whether a suspect had been identified.
As of 10:30 a.m., Santa Ana police homicide detectives were on scene waiting for a search warrant in order to enter the unit.