SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A woman was found dead in a Santa Ana apartment Friday morning, the victim of an apparent homicide, authorities report.

(Santa Ana Police Department/Twitter)

The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered by her family at an apartment at 1021 South Standard Avenue at about 7 a.m., according to Santa Ana police.

The victim’s name and cause of death were not immediately released. Police said her death appeared to be a homicide, but did not immediately disclose a motive or whether a suspect had been identified.

As of 10:30 a.m., Santa Ana police homicide detectives were on scene waiting for a search warrant in order to enter the unit.

