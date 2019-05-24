  • KCAL9On Air

West Hills News

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – The LAPD on Friday announced that double-homicide suspect Ryan Conrad has been apprehended.

Investigators earlier Friday named the 31-year-old North Hollywood man as the suspect in the murders of two other men on a sports field in West Hills Wednesday night.

Conrad was wanted in the shooting that was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Shadow Ranch Park in the 22600 block of Vanowen Street, police said.

The suspect was reportedly captured in Torrance.

An argument in the parking lot apparently preceded the gunfire, and police said the suspect and victims were known to one another. The shooting was not gang-related, police said.

One of the victims, 42-year-old Cesar Ascencio died at a hospital, police said. Before he succumbed, police said he named Conrad as the shooter. The other victim, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of kin.

Police circulated Conrad’s photo and urged anyone with information on the crime or his whereabouts to call (877) LAPD-247.

It was unclear if a tip from the public led to Conrad’s capture.

