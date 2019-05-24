  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burglary, pomona, Pomona News, Pomona Treehouse


POMONA (CBSLA) — A man was found living in a rather well-appointed treehouse in the hills above the Fairplex in Pomona equipped with lighting, a fire pit and a barbecue.

Mark Duda, 56, of Pomona was arrested Tuesday after Pomona police got a tip that someone was living and hanging out in a “very well built and modern tree house in Ganesha Hills.” Police deployed a K9 unit and a helicopter with a heat sensor system to find the treehouse.

(credit: Pomona Police Department)

According to Pomona police, the tree house was founded deep into the hillside of an area known as Soroptimist’s Redwood Grove. It contained “essentials” such as a fire pit, barbecue and lighting, and pictures from inside the treehouse showed an expansive view of the Fairplex Exposition Complex and the rest of the Pomona Valley.

(credit: Pomona Police Department)

After ordering the treehouse’s occupant several times, he eventually climbed down and was arrested without further incident.

Duda was arrested in connection with an April 18 burglary in the Ganesha Hills, where several items were taken from the home and the garage. The homeowner had told officers he saw the man leaving the home and recognized him.

This was not the first time someone has been found living in a luxurious treehouse in Southern California. Last year, someone was found living in a large pine tree with in Lantern Bay Park in Dana Point. That treehouse had three rooms on three levels, carpeting, an aquarium with about a dozen goldfish and ocean views.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s