LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — The New York Mets on Friday announced deals with two baseball players who made a mark in Los Angeles — namely former Angels hurler Ervin Santana and ex Dodgers slugger Matt Kemp.

Both the 36-year-old Santana and the 34-year-old Kemp signed minor league deals and will report to the team’s AAA club in Syracuse.

Santana’s deal is pending a physical at the Mets training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was released by the Chicago White Sox last month. The two-time all star previously pitched for the Angels (he threw a no-hitter for them in 2011), Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins.

Ervin Santana pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on September 21, 2012. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

After a second stint with the Dodgers, Kemp — a three-time all star — was traded to the Reds last December. The Reds released Kemp earlier this month while he was nursing a broken rib. Previously, Kemp played for the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres

But the Mets have publicly said they were looking for rotation depth and outfield help with two of their three current starters on the IL so it’s likely both Kemp and Santana will make the major league roster before long.

 

 

