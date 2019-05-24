



— The holiday getaway got an early start Friday, and LAX and Southern California freeways are both expected to be packed tonight with travelers.

A record 1.4 million travelers are expected to fly in and out of LAX between Friday and Tuesday. However, most Southern Californians are expected to drive, with the worst of the congestion expected Friday afternoon and night along the 5 Freeway between Burbank and the 605 Freeway.

This long holiday weekend, 43 million Americans are expected travel, according to AAA, which also says most of those Americans – 37 million – will hit the road.

But, for those who plan to take to the skies, travelers were advised to leave early and take advantage of LAX’s new Twitter account @flyLAXstats, which gives travelers real-time updates on airport traffic, parking and TSA security line wait times.