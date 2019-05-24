



– Malibu Creek State Park reopened its campground Friday for the first time since a 35-year-old father was shot to death while camping there about 11 months ago.

Malibu Creek State Park announced on its website that its campground will open to first-come, first-serve camping beginning Friday. It will be open to reservations beginning June 1.

On June 22, 2018, Tristan Beaudette, a chemist from Irvine, was mysteriously shot and killed while sleeping in his tent with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park. They were unhurt.

Following that killing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there had been at least another seven unsolved shootings dating back to November 2016 at or near the park.

Following Beaudette’s killing, all campsites at Malibu Creek State Park were closed to camping indefinitely.

On Oct. 10, a 42-year-old man named Anthony Rauda was arrested in Malibu Canyon in connection with a string of recent burglaries in the Calabasas and Malibu areas. He was arrested after being spotted by authorities on a ridge top carrying a rifle in his backpack.

Authorities described Rauda as a “survivalist” who lived off stolen food while often sleeping outside in the Malibu area.

Then in January, Rauda was charged with one count of murder in Beaudette’s death and 10 counts of attempted murder for the other shootings.

Beaudette’s family has filed a $90 million lawsuit against several agencies, alleging they didn’t do enough to warn the public about the fact that there had been multiple unsolved shootings in the area.