Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Lawndale, Lawndale News, lyft

LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — A Lawndale neighborhood is a crime scene Friday after a man was shot to death as he was being dropped off by a Lyft ride.

The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of West 173rd Street at about 1:30 a.m. The Lyft driver, who took off after the shooting, called police to report what happened.

Police found the man in the middle of the street. He had been shot several times in the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“It just happened right in front of the building too, where I live at, so it’s very scary,” resident Ozzy Chic said.

The man’s age and identity have not been released. Police say it’s not clear if he was headed home or was visiting someone in the area.

The Lyft driver apparently panicked when the gunshots erupted, authorities said.

“He had just dropped the victim off. The victim had walked away from his car and it occurred behind his car. He heard the shots and he got out of there,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man had been followed or was targeted in the neighborhood.

