Filed Under:Beverly Hills, Coldwater Canyon crash, Los Angeles News


BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a single-car wreck which shut down Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills Friday during morning rush hour.

(CBS2)

The crash occurred in the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive, near the Franklin Canyon Reservoir, just after 5:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the wreck were not disclosed. A male was killed. His name and age were not immediately released.

A Sig Alert was issued and Coldwater Canyon Drive was shut down for several hours. It reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

