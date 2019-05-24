  • KCAL9On Air

CORONA (CBSLA) — Police are warning parents Friday to be on the lookout for a man they say made sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl down the street from an elementary school in Corona.

The girl told police she was walking in the area of Curry Court and Parkview Drive in Corona at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the man called out to her, according to the Corona Police Department.

The man did not touch or harm the girl in any way. But police say he did make disturbing sexual comments to her.

The girl gave a detailed description of the man, which police used to create a computer-generated sketch. He was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and glasses. He may also have a golden retriever and was seen in a blue car with tinted windows, possibly a Toyota Prius hatchback.

Anyone with information about suspect can contact Detective Mark DeRuyter at (951) 279-3574 or email Mark.DeRuyter@CoronaCA.gov.

