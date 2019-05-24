  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 5/24 at 8 a.m.

Man Wanted In Corona For Making Sexual Comments To 11-Year-Old Girl
Police are warning parents Friday to be on the lookout for a man they say made sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl down the street from an elementary school in Corona.

Lyft Passenger Fatally Shot Right After Being Dropped Off In Lawndale
A Lawndale neighborhood is a crime scene Friday after a man was shot to death as he was being dropped off by a Lyft ride.

Aquarium Of The Pacific In Long Beach Unveils Major Expansion Friday Focused On Climate Change Issues
In its first major expansion since first opening in 1998, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach unveiled its Pacific Visions wing Friday that will take on climate change.

Local Weather
Lots of sunshine Friday with temperatures in the 70s in the Los Angeles Basin before temperatures come down Saturday and rain Sunday. The sunshine will return for Memorial Day.

