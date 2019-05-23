  • KCAL9On Air

PACOIMA


PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A family is seeking help in finding 73-year-old Luciana Dominguez-Rodriguez who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and is diabetic.

According to the family, she was last seen on May 20, 2019, around 2:00 a.m., in the 13200 block of Lourve Street in Pacoima wearing a burgundy tracksuit and grey shoes.

Luciana Dominguez-Rodriguez , 73, has been missing since May 20.

Her family has not heard from here and they are very concerned for her wellbeing.

Dominguez-Rodriguez’s family has described her as a 73-year-old female Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Luciana Dominguez-Rodriguez, please contact Foothill Area at (818) 756-8861, or the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800.

