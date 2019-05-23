LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the summer beach season approaches, one Southern California beach has been named one of Dr. Beach’s Top 10 in the nation – Coronado Beach in San Diego.

Coronado Beach made the list at No. 9, the only California beach to make list. The annual beach ranking by Florida International University professor Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman – or “Dr. Beach” – uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and san quality and safety and management.

Hawaii and Florida were naturally prominent in this year’s rankings, which also included beaches in New York and Massachusetts.

Of Coronado Beach, Dr. Beach described it as “a veritable oasis by the sea,” citing the lush subtropical vegetation, Mediterranean climate and fine, sparkling sand with a view of the stately Hotel del Coronado.

However, anyone who ventures out to Coronado Beach for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend may be disappointed, because of cooler-than-usual temperatures and possible rain forecast for Sunday.