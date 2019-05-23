ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Do you have what it takes to walk alongside Darth Vader to the Imperial March? Here’s your chance.

Disneyland is holding open auditions for men and women who want to join the First Order and become a Stormtrooper in the park’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land.

The open call auditions will be held Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. in Downey.

According to the audition posting, those interested must demonstrate “high energy levels” because the role “requires physical exertion.”

Other requirements for the role are being 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot tall with a slender to athletic build and being able to work in full-body armor.

The Stormtroopers must be available Friday nights, weekends, holidays, all summer, and during peak operating seasons.

Recruits must be at least 18 years old or a 2019 high school graduate.

The auditions will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey at 11711 Woodruff Ave.