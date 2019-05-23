MID-CITY (CBSLA) — A 7-year-old child was reportedly kidnapped from the area of Wilshire and Orange Grove in Mid-City, authorities said.

The incident started with a carjacking reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

Police are looking for the suspect driving in the carjacked vehicle — a 2001 Chevy Silverado. The car is silver in color.

The suspect has a rose tattoo on his arm.

Authorities said the carjacking occurred when a white male, in his 30s, approached the vehicle and took it from the victim with force.

Police said at the time of the carjacking, there was a 7-year-old boy in the backseat.