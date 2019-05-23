Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/23 at 8 a.m.
Two Men Fatally Shot At West Hills Park
Two men are dead Thursday after shots rang out at a park in West Hills.
California Horse Racing Board To Meet At Santa Anita
The California Horse Racing Board will meet at Santa Anita Thursday. This comes after 25 horses have died while racing or training at the track since December.
SoCal’s Iconic Broguire’s Dairy Farm May Be Closing Its Doors For Good
Southern California’s iconic Broguire’s Dairy Farm in Montebello may be stopping production in the near future.
Local Weather
Cooler and unsettled conditions Thursday with a chance of isolated showers from the coast to the valleys.