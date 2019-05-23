



— Burglars broke into a San Dimas home earlier this month and the victim is hoping the thieves have her dog.

For Joyce Vasquez, the idea that her beloved dog got out and might have been attacked by coyotes is almost too much to bear.

She’s hoping the burglars find 13-year-old Teddy — a Bichon Frise — as adorable as she does.

“My heart is hoping that he went with them,” she says, “and that I still have a chance of getting him back.”

Vasquez has had Teddy since he was a puppy. She told CBS2/KCAL9’s Amy Johnson that Teddy was part of the family.

“He’s been with me so long,” she says.

When Teddy got out once before, neighbors banded together to help find him.

This time is different — Teddy is no where to be found.

“I thought I was done crying,” Vasquez says holding back tears. “This has been very emotional.”

On May 15th, between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., burglars apparently entered the Vasquez home and ransacked the bedroom and office.

“There is nothing, nothing that can’t be replaced,” she says, “except Teddy.”

The dog was named Teddy because of his fluffy white face and black eyes and nose.

“He looks just like a teddy bear,” Vasquez says. She said Teddy is a friendly dog who loves people — but she worries the people who have him won’t be able to take proper care of him.

“He has seizures,” she says, “and he doesn’t have his seizure medication. So my concern is, without that he’ll have multiple seizures, and fear sets in and panic.”

It’s not clear if Teddy is with the burglars or just took off when strangers entered the home.

“We’re asking the public, that if you have seen him or even if you have Teddy, to return him back to his rightful owner,” says Deputy Wally Bracks with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Teddy was wearing a blue harness when last seen. He also has a name tag and was micro-chipped.

If you’ve seen Teddy, you’re urged to call the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station.