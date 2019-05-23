Comments
STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) – Three trapped high school seniors were extricated by firefighters after a car slammed into a tree in Stevenson Ranch near Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.
At about 12:35 p.m., firefighters responded to the 20000 block of Maple Tree Court where they were able to free the three teens from a Honda wrapped around a tree.
The teens, two 18-year-olds and one 17-year old, were transported to local hospitals.
Two of the teens were reported to be in stable condition with minor injuries, while the third person was reported to be in serious condition.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.