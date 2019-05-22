  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homeless Camp, Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver who crashed into a homeless encampment on skid row into downtown Los Angeles fled the scene after leaving one person injured, according to police.

The crash was reported at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night near 15th Street and Hooper Avenue, according to an LAPD Central Traffic official.

SKY2 video footage from over the scene captured a red mid-sized sedan partially on top of a flattened tent near several other tents along the curbside.

One victim was treated for minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Division.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s