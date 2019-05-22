Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver who crashed into a homeless encampment on skid row into downtown Los Angeles fled the scene after leaving one person injured, according to police.
The crash was reported at approximately 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night near 15th Street and Hooper Avenue, according to an LAPD Central Traffic official.
SKY2 video footage from over the scene captured a red mid-sized sedan partially on top of a flattened tent near several other tents along the curbside.
One victim was treated for minor injuries.
The driver fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Division.