  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Costa Mesa, Matthew Zakrzewski, Orange County nanny arrested molestation


COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old Costa Mesa man is under arrest, charged with molesting two boys while working as a nanny.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested by Laguna Beach police May 17 at a local airport while getting off an international flight, the Orange County district attorney’s office reported Wednesday.

Matthew Zakrzewski. (Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

In early May, a Laguna Beach couple reported to police that Zakrzewski had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son while babysitting, the DA’s office said. The couple said they had hired him through his website.

Laguna Beach police detectives began an investigation and identified a second victim, a 7-year-old Los Angeles boy, the DA’s office says.

On his website, Zakrzewski says he has at least six years of experience as a “professional manny.”

Since his arrest, Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, one count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10 and one count of possession of child pornography.

Zakrzewski is being held in the O.C. Jail on $1 million bail. Anyone who believes they have information about any more alleged victims should contact detectives at 949-715-1300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s