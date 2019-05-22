



– A 30-year-old Costa Mesa man is under arrest, charged with molesting two boys while working as a nanny.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested by Laguna Beach police May 17 at a local airport while getting off an international flight, the Orange County district attorney’s office reported Wednesday.

In early May, a Laguna Beach couple reported to police that Zakrzewski had inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son while babysitting, the DA’s office said. The couple said they had hired him through his website.

Laguna Beach police detectives began an investigation and identified a second victim, a 7-year-old Los Angeles boy, the DA’s office says.

On his website, Zakrzewski says he has at least six years of experience as a “professional manny.”

Since his arrest, Zakrzewski has pleaded not guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, one count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10 and one count of possession of child pornography.

Zakrzewski is being held in the O.C. Jail on $1 million bail. Anyone who believes they have information about any more alleged victims should contact detectives at 949-715-1300.