



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 5/22 at 8 a.m.

Four Killed In High-Speed Crash On 710 Freeway In South Gate

Four men were killed Wednesday after their BMW lost control on the northbound 710 Freeway and crashed into a freeway sign pole at high speed.

Woman With Two Dogs In Stolen Motor Home Leads Police On Wild Pursuit

A woman with two dogs on her lap in an allegedly stolen motor home led police on a wild pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night.

Beverly Hills Moves One Step Closer To Possible Tobacco Ban

The Beverly Hills City Council Tuesday night passed the first reading of an ordinance banning the sale of tobacco products within city limits. It will hold a final vote next month.

Local Weather

Scattered rain showers throughout the region Wednesday, with snow showers in the mountains. A high of 69 for the valleys, 64 for the Inland Empire.