LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who police say got out of his car during a traffic stop in South LA with a gun was shot several times in an officer-involved shooting.

A driver was pulled over in an alley between 108th and 109th streets at about 11 p.m. Monday and allegedly got out of his vehicle with a gun. That’s when LAPD officials say an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police say the driver was hit several times and tried to ran off before being caught. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

“A traffic stop can go really, really bad, very, very quickly,” LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said. “Any time officers are pulling someone over, they simply don’t know who they’re stopping.”

Detectives did not release any further details about the moments that led up to the shooting. It’s not clear if the suspect fired at any officers, but police say they recovered a gun at the scene.

No officers were injured. Investigators remain at the scene.