LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is expected to be reinstated Tuesday to the active roster following his arrest last week on allegations of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

Julio Urias pitches in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on April 12, 2019. (Getty Images)

On the night of May 13, the 22-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of the Beverly Center mall in Beverly Grove on one count of intimate partner battery.

According to the Los Angeles Times, witnesses reported that he shoved his girlfriend in an incident which was caught on surveillance video. Urias was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.

The day following the alleged incident, Urias was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Urias is expected to be reinstated to the Dodgers active roster Tuesday, a decision which was made jointly by the MLB commissioner’s office and the players’ union, two sources told the Times.

The Dodgers begin a two-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night.

The Mexican-born Urias has spent his entire Major League career with the Dodgers, pitching for them since 2016.

