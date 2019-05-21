



— A 29-year-old man was indicted Tuesday in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr. pleaded not guilty to charges of one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in the death of Hussle and the wounding of two other men in the March 31 shooting in South Los Angeles.

Holder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors previously charged him with the same counts, but the indictment means they can skip a preliminary hearing and head to trial.

The 33-year-old Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper and father of two, was gunned down outside his clothing store on March 31.

Two other men standing with him were shot but not seriously injured.

