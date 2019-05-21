



— A Michigan man who allegedly shot and killed his wife after an argument over cigarettes has been charged with murder, authorities said.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at the couple’s home in Muskegon Heights, approximately 38 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, MLive reported.

Police say the couple recently quit smoking, but got into an argument when the husband wanted a cigarette. Officials say Vashon Flowers, 46, packed some clothes and left the house.

Flowers returned several hours later, kicked in a door and allegedly shot his wife, Jamie Thomas-Flowers, four times in the chest at close range before running off. He was later apprehended in nearby Muskegon, The Detroit News reported.

Flowers was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and being a habitual felony offender due to prior felony convictions. He is being held at the Muskegon County Jail without bond.