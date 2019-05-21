Comments
LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A deputy-involved shooting Tuesday in Lynwood left one man wounded, authorities said.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lilita Street, according to sheriff’s officials.
Details about the incident were not released.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.
Traffic was diverted during the investigation.
