



— After students at Kipp Vida Preparatory Academy in South LA leveled up on the Ciara song, the singer met that level up with a surprise visit to the campus Monday.

The students believed they were filing out of their classrooms for a fire drill.

“I’m going to surprise the kids that made the ‘Level Up’ video, they have no idea,” Ciara said quietly in a garage before coming out to greet the kids. “They think they are outside for a fire drill. This is so good. I can’t wait.”

When Ciara walked onto the campus through a gate, students started jumping and screaming with excitement. She took some time to dance with the students and their teachers.

Kipp Vida’s students had posted their own version of her song, complete with their own dance moves, and tagged the singer on Instagram.

The singer’s visit to the campus announced a level up of her own. Having already found success as a singer and recently launching her own beauty company, she proudly wore a Harvard sweatshirt after being accepted to the university’s business school program, where she will focus on entertainment, media and sports.