Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 5/21 at 5 p.m.

HDozens Hold Pro-Choice Rally In West Hollywood Tuesday

Abortion rights activists held Stop the Ban rallies throughout the Southland Tuesday, with hundreds of similar protests happening across the nation, including on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Driver Shot By LAPD Officers During Traffic Stop

A man who police say got out of his car during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles with a gun was shot several times by LAPD officers.

Car Slams Into Du-par’s Restaurant In Fairfax District

A huge mess was left behind after a car slammed into Du-par’s diner in the Fairfax District overnight Monday.

Local Weather

Conditions will be cool and breezy Tuesday with possible stray showers.