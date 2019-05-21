CORONA (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a 4-alarm blaze at an abandoned strip club and billiards bar in Corona once featured on the TV show “Bar Rescue.”

The fire was first reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue. Crews from Corona, Riverside and Riverside County responded to help battle the blaze.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital. It’s not clear which department the firefighter belongs to.

It took several hours for firefighters to get a handle on the flames, with Corona Fire Department tweeting the fire was “winding down” at about 10:50 p.m.

The Magnolia Fire is winding down. Neighboring resources who assisted on the incident have been released. Corona Fire units will remain on scene to confirm the fire stays extinguished. One firefighter recieved a minor burn and was evaluated at our local hospital. pic.twitter.com/A9E7oXRABJ — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) May 21, 2019

The abandoned and vacant building was once home to an adult club and billiards bar and was once featured on the show “Bar Rescue.”

