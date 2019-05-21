CORONA (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a 4-alarm blaze at an abandoned strip club and billiards bar in Corona once featured on the TV show “Bar Rescue.”
The fire was first reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Magnolia Avenue. Crews from Corona, Riverside and Riverside County responded to help battle the blaze.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to a hospital. It’s not clear which department the firefighter belongs to.
It took several hours for firefighters to get a handle on the flames, with Corona Fire Department tweeting the fire was “winding down” at about 10:50 p.m.
The abandoned and vacant building was once home to an adult club and billiards bar and was once featured on the show “Bar Rescue.”
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)