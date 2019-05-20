LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A video posted on YouTube showed a brutal beating last Wednesday.

The video showed several boys knocking another boy to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched him as someone shot video of the beating.

According to Long Beach police officers, they were called to a local hospital after reports of a battery.

A mother told the Long Beach Post the boy in the video is her son and a special education student.

She believed the other boys seen in the video are Long Beach Polytechnic High School students.

Long Beach police are investigating this as a gang-related beating and have ramped up patrols before and after school.

They’re also working with high school security and are looking for the boys in the video.

Police want to know if there are more videos of other incidents and also want the public to report these types of things directly to them and say posting on social media isn’t the same as filing a report.