ARCADIA (CBSLA) — California lawmakers are reacting to a recent David Goldstein investigation uncovering more deaths at Santa Anita Park.

During the investigation, it was discovered that 36 additional horses died at the Santa Anita race track in 2018.

“I was shocked when I saw the KCBS report on the deaths of the 36 horses prior to the deaths of the 23 horses that we all heard about,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

The horses had been euthanized after suffering injuries while racing or training at the race track.

The latest horse death occurred Sunday, May 19 after a horse was injured during a race, bringing the total in horse fatalities to 25 since late December.

While running the first race of his career, 3-year-old gelding Spectacular Music suffered a pelvic injury at the track and was later euthanized.

According to The Stronach Group, which owns the race track, pelvic injuries are rare and they are investigating what could have caused the “uncommon injury.”

Just days before, a 3-year-old horse named Commander Coil was euthanized after suffering a shoulder injury while galloping during training.

After seeing CBSLA’s investigation Chu said more needs to be done.

“We need to make sure that the horses are also not over-raced, over-performed when they are in danger of death because of fractures that were existing in the all that time,” said Chu.

Other lawmakers were also concerned over the findings.

In a statement given to CBSLA, Assembly Member Ed Chau said in part, “Uncovering the deaths of an additional 36 horses in 2018 raises stakes…further reforms may be necessary.”

State Senator Susan Rubio also didn’t hear of the additional deaths until the investigation.

Rubio told CBSLA, “It’s really concerning as I shared with you. We want to keep horses safe.”

Santa Anita officials announced new measures to help keep horses safe from injuries at the track in early April.

The measures including medication restrictions, workout regulations, and checking for pre-existing conditions in the horses.

The Stronach Group released a statement saying, “The Stronach Group is committed to advocating for the health and safety of horses and riders and will continue to work with stakeholders in California and nationally to drive further progress.”