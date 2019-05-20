PHELAN (CBSLA) – Classes were canceled at Baldy Mesa Elementary School in the small San Bernardino County community of Phelan Monday after ammunition and razor blades were found on the school playground.

School staff discovered the ammo and razor blades Monday morning, according to the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

Officials then made the decision to close the school. Some parents had already dropped their children off by the time the decision was made, and were asked to come pick them back up.

“As students arrived we quickly secured students into our Multi-Purpose Room and notified parents of the incident,” the district said in a statement provided to CBS2.

There were no immediate details provided regarding the amount of ammo and razor blades that were found. There was also no suspect information.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Snowline JUSD police are investigating.

Phelan is located about 15 miles southwest of Victorville.