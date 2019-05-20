  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ammo razor blades Phelan school, Baldy Mesa Elementary School, Phelan news

PHELAN (CBSLA) – Classes were canceled at Baldy Mesa Elementary School in the small San Bernardino County community of Phelan Monday after ammunition and razor blades were found on the school playground.

School staff discovered the ammo and razor blades Monday morning, according to the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

Officials then made the decision to close the school. Some parents had already dropped their children off by the time the decision was made, and were asked to come pick them back up.

“As students arrived we quickly secured students into our Multi-Purpose Room and notified parents of the incident,” the district said in a statement provided to CBS2.

There were no immediate details provided regarding the amount of ammo and razor blades that were found. There was also no suspect information.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Snowline JUSD police are investigating.

Phelan is located about 15 miles southwest of Victorville.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s