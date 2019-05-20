LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Long Beach Monday night, along with other drivers who may have struck her after the initial crash.

Authorities responded to West Willow Street and Pacific Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A 44-year-old woman who was crossing Pacific Avenue at 25th Street was hit by a car that immediately fled the scene.

After that initial crash, police say the woman was struck by several other cars, only one of which stopped to talk to investigators. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white SUV was stopped about a mile and a half away, and two people detained for a time, but police now say that car was not involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Monday night’s crash is the second fatal pedestrian crash in the area in a week. Last Wednesday, a 60-year-old man was struck while crossing Pacific at 16th Street. A silver VW Jetta stopped briefly, then took off, and is still being sought by police.