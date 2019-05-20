Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people have been detained in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Long Beach Monday night.
Authorities responded to West Willow Street and Pacific Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
The victim, reported being around 30 years old, was declared dead at the scene.
The vehicle that struck her fled the scene after striking the pedestrian.
Police were later able to locate the vehicle believed to be involved at 32nd and Long Beach Boulevard, about a mile and a half away from where the fatal crash scene. The vehicle was found with front-end damage, and some pieces of the vehicle may have been left behind at the crash scene.
A portion of Pacific Avenue was closed off while police investigated.