



— KCBS/KCAL’s “Stephanie’s Day”—the annual event and resource fair for families with children impacted by autism and other special needs—has been selected by the Television Academy’s Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee as the recipient of the 71Los Angeles Area EmmysGovernors Award.

The honor will be presented during the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, July 27, at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center. Local news, entertainment and public-service programming categories will also be awarded at the Los Angeles Area Emmys.

The prestigious award is given to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area. For nine years “Stephanie’s Day” has brought families with special needs children from all over Southern California together for an engaging, inclusive and impactful event that channels resources and special opportunities, making “Stephanie’s Day” a worthy Governors Award recipient.

“Stephanie’s Day” in Los Angeles was launched by KCBS/KCAL General Manager Steve Mauldin after holding similar successful events in the Miami and Dallas markets. Mauldin’s daughter, Stephanie, was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and sparked the creation of an annual fair to host groups and organizations that support, inspire and provide meaningful opportunity and inclusion for children struggling with developmental disabilities—and for the families who love them.

“We are pleased to present KCBS/KCAL with the Governors Award for ‘Stephanie’s Day’ and to acknowledge their extraordinary efforts to support families throughout Southern California,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “We applaud their commitment to shaping a positive future for children and families impacted by autism and other developmental disabilities. A special thanks to Los Angeles Area Governors Paul Button and Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic for recognizing this remarkable event.”

“Stephanie has been a blessing to our family and is the inspiration behind this remarkable day,” said Mauldin. “We are so grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for families to access so many different agencies from throughout the community, all in one place and all committed to making their child’s and their family’s life better.”

In 2018 the CDC determined that approximately one in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), one in 37 boys and one in 151 girls, affecting all ethnic and socioeconomic groups. While studies have shown that early intervention can improve learning, communication, social skills and underlying brain development, families like Mauldin’s often struggle to find the right resources to support their child. “Stephanie’s Day” strives to inform and connect families and provide valuable tools, information and opportunities in one comprehensive event.

Beginning in 2011, “Stephanie’s Day” has been held at the CBS Studios in Studio City and has featured more than 50 organizations showcasing some of the best therapies and intervention programs available. Additionally, the fair provides visual and performing arts activities, access to information on nutrition, sports programs, mentorship opportunities, and job training for teens and adults and serves as a networking opportunity for families with kids with ASD.

Past Los Angeles Area Governors Award recipients include: Bob Miller, Stephanie Edwards, Pat Harvey, Univision Los Angeles, Wednesday’s Child – Christine Devine, Steve Edwards, Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Telemundo’s KVEA, Stan Freberg, Bob Eubanks, PBS SoCal, Dr. George Fischbeck, Pete Noyes, Chick Hearn, KTLA, Kelly Lange, Jess Marlow, KMEX, Gene Autry, George Putnam, Larry McCormick, Jerry Dunphy, Vin Scully and Bill Welch.

For more information about the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, please visit Emmys.com/LA .

ABOUT THE TELEVISION ACADEMY