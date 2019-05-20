HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A fire in a building apparently housing a marijuana grow operation prompted an evacuation at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood next door, where the band Cowboy Junkies was finishing up its tour.

The fire was reported at about 8:40 p.m. inside a one-story building at 6140 W. Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The fire prompted a large response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, which deployed 77 firefighters. The flames were put out in just over 20 minutes, and while fire officials say the building “appears to have housed a marijuana grow operation,” the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the marijuana grow operation.

Next door at the Fonda Theatre, the Cowboy Junkies and its fans had to be evacuated. The band said on Facebook that it was “a lousy and frustrating way to end” its tour.