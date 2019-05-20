LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Admission to the renowned Museum of Contemporary Art will be free following a $10 million donation.
Carolyn Clark Powers, the president of the MOCA board of trustees, announced the donation during an annual benefit Saturday.
“I announce my birthday present to MOCA, with a gift of $10 million…and with this gift I challenge the museum…to open its doors for free general admission to all,” Powers announced at a star-studded benefit attended by the likes of Keanu Reeves, Ricky Martin, Courtney Love and Patti Smith in honor of the museum’s 40th anniversary.
The money will cover admission for the next five years, according to the Los Angeles Times. It’s unclear exactly when the free admission policy will begin.
Currently, admission is between $8 and $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. It’s also free on Thursday nights.
MOCA is a not-for-profit museum which was founded in 1979. It boasts a permanent collection of more than 7,000 objects.