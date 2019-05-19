LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A storm system continued to move through Southern California, bringing with it scattered but heavy showers and cold temperatures.

As of Sunday morning, areas north of Glendale, Calif. in Los Angeles County were experiencing heavier rainfall.

“It’s very scattered in nature as you’ll notice through the San Bernardino County Mountains up towards Wrightwood, even seeing a little bit of snow this morning,” reported Alex Biston, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles.

The storm prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the region.

Elsewhere in Ventura County, rain was scattered, as well as in Frazier Park, where snow was possible.

Temperatures in the Santa Clarita Valley were in the high 40s with 50s throughout the Southland.

Drier conditions were likely by Monday, with a slight chance of rain by Tuesday.