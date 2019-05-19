Comments
LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Officials are hoping the public can lead them to a missing 81-year-old man.
Authorities say Isidro Valencia was seen last Sunday — around noon — at his home in the 44000 block of Elm Street in Lancaster.
Valencia is 5 feet 4 inches tall, about120 pounds. He has gray receding hair and green eyes, says the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone who has seen Valencia is asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).