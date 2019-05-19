BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Movie and TV stars, athletes, musicians and humanitarians were honored Sunday night in Beverly Hills at the American Icon Awards.

CBS2/KCAL9 Entertainment Reporter Brittney Hopper reported from the star-studded event held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood — including Al Pacino — walked the red carpet. They were all there to help raise money for different charities.

The Icon Awards brought out, naturally, some of the most Iconic celebrities. In addition to Pacino, there was Robert De Niro, and Evander Holyfield.

“It’s woken me up. It’s great,” said Pacino.

“I’m getting the Iconic award,” said Holyfield, “it has something to do with the things that I did in boxing. Like I’m a living legend not a dead legend.”

The event raises money for autism research, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and the Jonathon D. Fischer Foundation.

Actor Joe Mantegna’s daughter has autism and says it’s all about giving back when you can.

“It just shows the big heart that people have. How wonderful this country is in the sense that when people are called to respond, they step up to the plate,” Mantegna says.

“If you can reach a certain level in your career,” says “The Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey, “you better be giving back. That’s how you stay relevant for a long time. The more you give, the more you get back. And, of course, these men have built great reputations for being charitable and that’s what this is all about.”

Joanne Lara, executive director of Autism Movement Therapy/Autism Works Now, says of the evening,”We all benefit but more than anything we benefit by public awareness.”

Over the years, this event has raised many millions of dollars for the various charities.