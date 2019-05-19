Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning following a crash involving a vehicle in Lancaster.

The rider was trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash, which unfolded at 15th Street and Avenue I.

As good Samaritans were trying to help, a third vehicle slammed into the group.

That vehicle then went on to hit two other vehicles. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist was killed.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

No further details were provided.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s