LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning following a crash involving a vehicle in Lancaster.
The rider was trapped underneath a vehicle after the crash, which unfolded at 15th Street and Avenue I.
As good Samaritans were trying to help, a third vehicle slammed into the group.
That vehicle then went on to hit two other vehicles. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The motorcyclist was killed.
The cause of the crash was being investigated.
No further details were provided.