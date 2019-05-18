



— Hollywood stars, writers, comedians and performers took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Comedy Store co-owner Sammy Shore.

Well-known as a man who helped launched major comedic stars into orbit, Shore was also known as being an affable stand-up, comic foil for his son — the actor/comedian Pauly Shore — and one of show business’ good guys.

Shore was 92.

Sammy Shore… A comedy genius and Elvis’s opening act for 20 years and also mine for another 20 years, passed away this morning. My deepest condelences to his loving wife, Suzanne, and to all of the Shore Family. Rest In Peace, Sammy Shore. I LOVE YOU!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySqh1oy8ce — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) May 18, 2019

Sammy Shore, Comedy Store Co-Founder and Stand-Up Comedian, Dies at 92 – Sammy gave me my first job booking & hosting at Sammy’s By The Shore in Marina Del Ray in the late 80’s.He was always kind and hilarious and taught me a great deal. He will be missed. https://t.co/S1Wv9fVNL4 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 19, 2019

Sammy Shore, the legendary stand-up comedian, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 92 in his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family. pic.twitter.com/D4Xzvks5IM — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) May 18, 2019

Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" would blare through the speakers, and dad and I would dance around on stage like silly kids. We'd end with a goofy pose. We'd give each other a big hug and kiss. He'd say "Get em Pauly" and I'd say "Give it up for my dad Sammy Shore.” pic.twitter.com/Rptphn6mtY — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) May 18, 2019

#RIP Sammy Shore…so full of joy that you got to hear Mom’s voice @conniestevens8 on your way out 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@PaulyShore @PeterShore scottshore…he will no doubt be holding court at the Comedy Store in heaven🤣 pic.twitter.com/orFItWgn80 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) May 19, 2019

Shore's seven decade career took him from the Catskills to Las Vegas and beyond https://t.co/PyxIAPASPG — Splitsider (@Splitsider) May 19, 2019

