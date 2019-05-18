Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood stars, writers, comedians and performers took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Comedy Store co-owner Sammy Shore.
Well-known as a man who helped launched major comedic stars into orbit, Shore was also known as being an affable stand-up, comic foil for his son — the actor/comedian Pauly Shore — and one of show business’ good guys.
Shore was 92.
