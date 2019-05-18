Filed Under:Comedy Legend, Mitzi Shore, Obit, Pauly Shore, Sammy Shore, Stand-Up Comic, The Comedy Store


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Hollywood stars, writers, comedians and performers took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Comedy Store co-owner Sammy Shore.

Well-known as a man who helped launched major comedic stars into orbit, Shore was also known as being an affable stand-up, comic foil for his son — the actor/comedian Pauly Shore — and one of show business’ good guys.

Shore was 92.

 

Related Link: Comedy Store Co-Owner Sammy Shore Dies At 92

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s