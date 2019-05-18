Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — One person was killed and five others were hospitalized after a shooting took place outside of a bar in Long Beach early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. outside The West cocktail lounge at the 1500 Block of Pacific Coast Highway.
Five people were injured, one critically, and transported to a nearby hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim who was fatally wounded was not immediately released.
Police continued to investigate the shooting early Saturday morning as a suspect remained at large.