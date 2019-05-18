  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Santa Anita Race Track


ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 24th horse has been euthanized at Santa Anita Park following a shoulder injury.

The three-year-old horse named Commander Coil, suffered from a shoulder injury Friday while galloping.

Related Link: 23rd Horse Euthanized At Santa Anita Park After Being Injured

Shoulder injuries are reportedly very rare in horses, especially during routine training exercises and not at full race speed.

The death is the first one since the race track implemented new safety features just weeks before.

The track had previously closed for a month to put new regulations in place and to examine the track for faults.

Authorities are investigating what could have caused the injury.

 

 

