LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — A notorious home in Los Feliz where a brutal murder and suicide took place decades ago, is again up for sale.

And as CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Chris Holmstrom found out, the home’s bloody past is not keeping potential buyers away.

It was December 1959.

Police said Dr. Harold Perelson brutally killed his wife and tried to kill his teenage daughter.

His two youngest woke up to screams and were able to run away. Dr. Perelson then drank acid and died.

Sherry Lewis was the family babysitter. She spoke to CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler back in 2010.

The following year, the Enriquez family bought the house. “They never lived there, they visited the place,” Lewis said.

Decades later, Lewis said the Perelson’s belongings were still in the home. And not much more.

“There are no furnishings other than in the living room furniture that belonged to the Perelson family.”

The former neighborhood house painter describes what he saw.

“Basically it’s like a crime scene that was frozen in time,” says Steve Kolepsi, “you can see sheets on the ground covering things, you saw Christmas wrapping paper. There was a Christmas tree.”

That history is open to question.

In 2016, leading civil rights attorney and women’s rights advocate Lisa Bloom (also known for being Gloria Allred’s daughter) and her husband Braden Pollock brought the place.

Three years later, it’s back on the market.

Holmstrom spoke to Bloom and Pollock over the phone.

“I know there was this awful tragedy one day in the 1950’s,” she said, “but I didn’t hold that against the house.”

The couple told him they had plans to remodel. The interior was even taken down to the studs.

But after they got push back from the city on their expansion plans, they decided to put the house back on the market.

And they want people to know, most of the stories about the 5.050 square-foot home are urban legends.

“Most of them are not true. For example there is a picture of a Christmas tree with presents under it and it’s been there all these years just like it was the day he was murdered and, uh, it was a Jewish family,” Pollock says.

Regardless of the home’s mysterious and bloody past, buyers are still interested.

The asking price is $3.5 million, cash.