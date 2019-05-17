IRVINE (CBSLA) — A world-famous dim sum restaurant is finally opening a California outpost, right here in Irvine.

Tim Ho Wan, which now has 47 restaurants in nine countries, will officially open Saturday at the Diamond Plaza in Irvine. A “soft opening” of the restaurant has been drawing lines of hungry customers.

The restaurant first opened in Hong Kong in 2009, serving traditional Cantonese dim sum – steamed dumplings, hot barbecue pork buns and other bite-sized savory dishes. But unlike other dim sum halls, Tim Ho Wan was once the cheapest restaurant in the world to be honored with a Michelin star.

David Eng said he has been to several Tim Ho Wans in Asia.

“I fell in love with the place because I love dim sum, and it’s exquisite. Everywhere you go, it’s very consistent quality, no matter where,” he said.

The restaurant might not hold that distinction anymore, but the owners of Tim Ho Wan say they still try to keep its prices low and standards high.