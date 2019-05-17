



— A big K-pop star got a chance to meet the tiny deer who was named after him by his own fans.

When a Southern pudu fawn was born in December, fans of NCT 127 claimed the tiny deer resembled band member Haechan and began calling it “Baby Haechan.” When LA Zoo officials caught on, they invited fans to donate $2,000 to have the pudu named after Haechan – and the fans went above and beyond that goal within three hours.

NCT 127 has been on a North American tour this week, performing in Los Angeles Sunday night, making a stop at “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday and throwing out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday before the game against the San Diego Padres.

On Thursday, the boy band made time to meet Haechan’s namesake.

“To have a pudu named after him through the fans’ donations and through the fans’ support, he feels very honored to have that opportunity,” member Mark Lee translated.

The group waved to screaming fans at the zoo and visited a few other animals, like a porcupine that startled them when its quills went up.

The group wraps up its world tour in Toronto Friday night.